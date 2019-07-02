Deputies OK after being exposed to suspected PCP during traffic stop

LANCASTER – Two deputies were taken to a hospital to be checked out Monday afternoon after they were potentially exposed to PCP during a traffic stop in Lancaster.

The suspected PCP exposure occurred around 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the 300 block of West Kildare Street, where the deputies pulled over a motorist suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, the deputies were taken to a hospital, where they were checked out and released, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The motorist, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody.

–