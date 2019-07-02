Deadline extended for filmmakers to apply for new Reel Film Art Series to debut at Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is extending the deadline for filmmakers to submit applications to be part of the new Reel Film Art Series which will debut at the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, coming Saturday, Oct. 12 to the Palmdale Amphitheater.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Applications and instructions for Reel Art are available at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page under the “Kaleidoscope” logo and download the application. Return the application to Annie Pagliaro, Kaleidoscope Reel Art Film Series, City of Palmdale, 38260 10th St. East Palmdale, CA 93550. Deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Selected films will be screened during the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival event.

For more information about Reel Art, contact Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro at 661-267-5611, email apagliaro@cityofpalmdale.org.

For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.