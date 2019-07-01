Registration open for next session of “Palmdale Works! Youth Job Academy”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting registration for its July session of the “Palmdale Works! Youth Job Academy.”

The Academy is free and open to youths ages 15 through 18. There is no cost to attend but pre-registration is required. Interested students may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/youth.

Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 9 through 25, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38550 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Created in 2008 to assist youth in preparing for the competitive job market, the Youth Job Academy is designed to assist students in seeking employment, applying and interviewing for jobs, as well as developing strong work skills to ultimately keep the job.

During the course of the program, Academy students will be taught how to dress and prepare for a job interview. Students will also meet employers from local businesses and role-play in mock interviews. Participants must attend each session to graduate.

“Participation in a program like this speaks volumes to potential employers about the motivation and commitment of any young person entering the job market,” said Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones.

For more information, call 661-267-5473.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

