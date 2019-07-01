Help Palmdale detectives ID suspected thief

PALMDALE – If you recognize this man, then Palmale Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for grand theft.

He is accused of stealing an iPhone XS on June 6 from the AT&T store located at 38003 47th Street East in Palmdale, according to an LASD bulletin.

The suspect “grabbed an iPhone XS from the employee’s desk and concealed it in his backpack with no intent to pay. Suspect exited through the front doors without paying,” the bulletin states.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a brown Louis Vuitton hat, gold chain and gold earrings at the time of the theft. The suspect has a full beard with no mustache and short dreadlocks, according to the sheriff’s bulletin.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Palmdale Station’s Detective Alburez at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.