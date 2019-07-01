Donate blood at AVH this summer, get a free rubber ducky

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital has kicked off its annual summer blood drive designed to help ensure a sufficient blood supply at the hospital. Now through Sept. 25, blood donors will receive a free “Lucky Ducky” (yellow rubber ducky) and be entered into a monthly prize drawing.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. is in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion. A single pint of blood can help as many as three patients. All blood donated at the AVH Blood Donor Center stays at the hospital.

“Just like we can’t survive without air, we can’t survive without blood,” said Ellen Gaines, AVH’s blood services representative. “Summer is a time when people are traveling the most, which not only means that many of our regular donors are away but there is also an increase in potential trauma related incidents. Donating blood today could save a life tomorrow.“

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16-year-old donors are welcome with a signed parent consent form). All donors receive a free cholesterol test. In addition, donors can select a themed rubber ducky after each donation.

The AVH Blood Donor Center is located at 44105 15th Street West, Suite 305, in Lancaster. The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or donors can make an appointment by calling 661-949-5622. While blood donation takes about five to eight minutes, donors should allow about an hour for the whole process (registration, mini-physical, health questionnaire, donation and snacks).

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

