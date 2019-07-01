Bull riding competition, fireworks extravaganza at AV Fair & Event Center July 4th

LANCASTER – The annual Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division will return this Thursday, July 4, to the A.V. Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with food, shopping, music, line-dancing and lessons. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) competition begins at 7 p.m.

Opening this year’s event will be a patriotic air show by the Condor Flight Squadron, a unique team of pilots that fly North American AT-6ISNJ trainers in formation. These aircraft are what all U.S. airmen flew before graduating to fighters, bombers and transports in World War II. The Condor Squadron organization’s mission is to preserve a piece of aviation history that played an important part in securing the freedom Americans cherish today.

The main event (PBR) will feature professional bull riders testing their skills riding some of the biggest and toughest bulls, weighing in at over 1500 pounds. The competition will be fierce as athletes compete for a $20,000 cash purse.

The voice of The Showdown, announcer Don Jesser, will provide play-by-play announcing, sharing his bull riding knowledge and wicked sense of humor. Co-announcing with Jesser will be 5-time World Champion Bull Fighter and 2010 Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee Rob Smets, also known as “The Kamikaze Kid”.

“A special guest will be joining us this 4th of July, Miss Rodeo California 2019, Madison Wagner. She will be on hand to welcome all of our PBR guests, and she will help us celebrate America’s birthday,” said Showdown Rodeo committee member Shawna Nelson.

Immediately following the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division will be a spectacular Fireworks Extravaganza.

“We put on the fireworks show so you don’t have to,” said Drew Mercy, president of the Antelope Valley Fair Association.

Admission to the fireworks show is free, with seating provided on the Fairground’s grassy areas. Reserved grandstand seating for the Fireworks Extravaganza requires a PBR ticket.

Rounding out the evening will be the Van Dam Barn Dance, hosted at the Cantina stage with live country and rock ’n roll music by Jake Nelson and the Tone Wranglers.

PBR Tickets are on sale now at www.avfair.com. Tickets start at $15. All purchased PBR tickets include reserved seating to the fireworks show. Parking is $7 per car. Chairs and blankets for non-grandstand fireworks viewing areas are encouraged. Outside Alcohol, BBQs and pets are prohibited.

For more Professional Bull Riders information, go to www.showdownrodeo.com. For 4th of July fireworks information, go to www.cityoflancasterca.org/july4.

