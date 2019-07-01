3 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Two motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, one motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and several others were arrested for license violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in the northbound lanes of 10th Street West at Avenue N, according to a news release from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

Two people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

One person arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (marijuana).

Two people cited/arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license

9 people cited/ arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed.

One DUI probationer cited for 0.01% BAC or greater.

Three vehicles towed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–