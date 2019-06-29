Celebration & fireworks show returns to Palmdale Amphitheater tonight!

PALMDALE – Freedom Celebration & Fireworks, an incredible musical and visual experience sponsored by the city of Palmdale, returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday, June 29.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and parking is free. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up. Free admission tickets are available for children 12 and under, and must be ordered online and presented at the entry gate. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult/guardian. Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

Due to the large expected attendance, carpooling and alternate forms of transportation are encouraged.

Kicking off the evening will be the acclaimed tribute band to the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Petty, Petty & The Heartshakers, who will perform classics such as “Refugee,” “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Breakdown,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” and many more.

Following the performance will be a colorful fireworks show choreographed to patriotic music.

Food and beverage concessions will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or low back chairs to sit on. No outside food, fireworks, alcohol, pets or EZ ups are allowed.

