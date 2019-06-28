Palmdale man and 2 others arrested for Long Beach street robberies

LONG BEACH – A Palmdale man is one of three suspected gang members in custody in connection with four street robberies in Long Beach last month, including one recorded on surveillance video that shows a man being beaten and robbed and then beaten again.

The crimes occurred from May 14-23 between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. at the following locations: the 4400 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, the 3200 block of East Anaheim Street, the 400 block of Roswell Avenue, and the 2200 block of Lakewood Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Police released security video of the crime on East Anaheim Street, which occurred about 7 p.m. on May 15. An unidentified man was knocked to the ground and kicked in the head by one of the assailants, who returned to deliver more blows as the victim was trying to stand up.

Even after robbing the victim, two of the suspects appear to be ready to flee but turn back to continue the beating while one appears to record the attack on a cellphone.

“The suspects forcibly took the unsuspecting victims’ property,” police said. “None of the victims reported severe injuries as a result of the robberies.”

On June 17, detectives arrested 20-year-old Dominick Smith of Palmdale and the following day arrested 19-year-old Cordell Lathom of Long Beach. Both are suspected of being involved in all four robberies, police said.

After their arrests, detectives served search warrants at their homes and recovered evidence associated with the robberies, according to the LBPD.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed robbery, firearm and gang allegations against Smith and Lathom on June 19, police said.

Both are being held in lieu of $315,000 bail, police said.

On June 25, detectives arrested 19-year-old Kahari Charles of Long Beach in connection with the robbery on May 15. He had been the subject of an arrest warrant issued June 19 and was booked on suspicion of robbery with a gang allegation, police said.

Charles is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail, police said.

