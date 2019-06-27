Video showing Lancaster teens using racial slurs being investigated by school district, sheriff’s department

LANCASTER – Video footage posted on a social media site that shows a group of teens using racial slurs and insults is being investigated by the Antelope Valley Union High School District and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The video surfaced on Snapchat, and it shows a girl putting black-face makeup on a boy while racist comments are uttered.

“A white ni***r?” someone in the video says, while laughter can be heard.

Another person says, “Ooga booga n****r,” and more laughter.

The students involved reportedly attend Quartz Hill High and Lancaster High School. Most of them have already deleted their social media accounts or changed their handles, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The Antelope Valley Union High School District condemned the video as “deeply offensive, and inexcusable racist behavior.”

“This runs counter to the district’s core values of integrity, respect for the individual, diversity, and community,” according to a statement issued by the school district. “We are working on identifying those in the video, while including our law enforcement partners, and will take action as deemed appropriate.”

A statement from Quartz Hill High School officials struck a similar note.

“While this video goes against everything QHHS stands for, we will not allow it to shape our school culture,” it read. “Our true strength is in our diversity and our unity of purpose in creating an inclusive, compassionate, and safe school culture. When summer school begins on July 1, QHHS administration and counselors will be visiting each class to reinforce our shared commitment to these core values.”

The video is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station, but while it depicts racist behavior, it does not appear to show evidence of a crime, a department spokesman said.

“A report was written by Lancaster Station deputies. The parties in the video are all juveniles, and our station is limited on the information we are able to provide. At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” according to a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

View the video below