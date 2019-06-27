The Antelope Valley Times

Video showing Lancaster teens using racial slurs being investigated by school district, sheriff’s department

LANCASTER – Video footage posted on a social media site that shows a group of teens using racial slurs and insults is being investigated by the Antelope Valley Union High School District and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The video surfaced on Snapchat, and it shows a girl putting black-face makeup on a boy while racist comments are uttered.

“A white ni***r?” someone in the video says, while laughter can be heard.

Another person says, “Ooga booga n****r,” and more laughter.

The students involved reportedly attend Quartz Hill High and Lancaster High School. Most of them have already deleted their social media accounts or changed their handles, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The Antelope Valley Union High School District condemned the video as “deeply offensive, and inexcusable racist behavior.”

“This runs counter to the district’s core values of integrity, respect for the individual, diversity, and community,” according to a statement issued by the school district. “We are working on identifying those in the video, while including our law enforcement partners, and will take action as deemed appropriate.”

A statement from Quartz Hill High School officials struck a similar note.

“While this video goes against everything QHHS stands for, we will not allow it to shape our school culture,” it read. “Our true strength is in our diversity and our unity of purpose in creating an inclusive, compassionate, and safe school culture. When summer school begins on July 1, QHHS administration and counselors will be visiting each class to reinforce our shared commitment to these core values.”

The video is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station, but while it depicts racist behavior, it does not appear to show evidence of a crime, a department spokesman said.

“A report was written by Lancaster Station deputies. The parties in the video are all juveniles, and our station is limited on the information we are able to provide. At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” according to a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

  4. Unity of purpose? Inclusive, compassionate, and a safe school culture? The reality is too ugly to face.

  5. I still am trying to figure out how this is news… If I were the parents I would sue everyone, school district, Sheriff, etc… Only if they tried to say kids committed a crime. Now I agree probably wasn’t the smartest idea to post it, but they did and that’s our society.

    I guess all these rappers and hip hop artists should be blasted like these kids as well? Every other word is N word. That talk about the “cracker” and other white derogatory words all the time. Guess what? All teenagers listen to it. I used to listen to Snoop, Dre, Ice Cube, Etc… I know all of you have at one point. While its foolish to say and post now a days in the world we live in, it is also being said every second of the day by blacks. Why the double standard.?

    I work in a very professional environment and work with black colleagues and guess what? they still call each other the N word. I go to the gym, I work out with black friends, what do they say literally everyday day? The N word.

    I wouldn’t even blame the parents. You hear it all over. Free speech and the school district and LASD should be ashamed of themselves for trying to bully the kids. Again, wasn’t the brightest thing to do but also no crime was committed. I tell my son not to use swear words, and always talk politely as I am sure most of you have to your kids, but when they are with friends they will always experiment with words we don’t like. Leave the kids alone.

    THEAVTIMES can’t stoop any lower.

    • [removed] and [removed] are two different words and mean different things and by white people saying [removed] is totally different because of where the word steams from so you’re very ignorant for this comment.

  6. What ever happened to freedom of speech? Plus why is the school district and sheriff involved? The incident took place at a private residence and no crime was committed. When you start holding, blacks, and Hispanics accountable for the words out of there mouths about other races then start punishments, but stop treating them different it causes more harm then good to each race.

  7. No matter what these girls did it should be none of the schools business. Kids are out of school. This happen outside of the school it was not a school event so how are they sticking their nose in IT? The media should have not released this story. Is AV Times trying to start a RIOT? Fights can break out and we could have alot of problems. This blood is on you’re hands AV Times Staff.

  8. LOL, The President and I get blamed for everything. Trump Derangement Syndrome.

    Not my family, I’m a person of color. But I must own quite of bit of real estate in Sean’s skull, LOL.

    • That’s because you’re deranged like Trump. You’re so scary that if Trump told you to commit violence in the name of white power, you would. Trump owns all the grey matter in your head, so you’ll do what daddy tells you.

  10. Unless you have your head in the sand, all races up here in the AV are racist! I work in education. I flat out had 2 AA co-workers tell me that blacks teach their children to dislike and not listen to whites. I have heard numerous AA students talk about hating white people and say racist things. I’ve watched white kids get bullied. I worked with an AA teacher that I witnessed making racists remarks against whites and encouraging the AA students in the class when they were making racists remarks. I also watched her favor the AA, and mistreat the white kids.

    I had to stop my child from playing outside because of the racist remarks being made to her. We had a diverse neighborhood of decent working people with no problems. All the kids played together. Then sect 8 housing came in; one house had 16 people in it. We started having problems. We had never said anything race related to our children. My child could not understand why they were treating her this way.

    Tired of this one-sided BS!!!

  12. Awful behavior, but it’s not criminal and it’s outside of school. If anything you can remove students from extracurricular activities, but that’s it. The district knows that there’s nothing they can do so at these official statements are just postering.

    Reply

    • I moved to the av FROM the hood in 97 without section 8. I first went to elementary at Mesquite in the first grade. I was only there for a few months until I went to this assembly & there was a black weather man. I didn’t know who he was but all of the white kids were excited & throwing up this sign with their hands. When I asked what they were doing they said it meant i love you so i got hype & did it with them. When the assembly was over I (as in only me) was pulled to the side & brought to the office to be suspended for throwing up gang signs. So for faculty to even have the mind frame to confront a fkin first grader at all about gang banging & only the black one at that shows what THEY raised to think. Nothing was different when we moved to Lancaster don’t get me started on the red neck that lived directly across the street from Av high that had a huge Confederate flag on the front of his house that always had racist remarks to say to students walking to & from home everyday. The whole av always has & always will be full of racist like yourself. Since were speaking on section 8 a whole lawsuit had to be filed against section 8 & the city for more than a 10% population of blacks to even be able to live in those dry ass towns. Can’t forget to thank gentrification as well. I’m a black who grew up with privilege & only learned racism existed by living in the antelope valley amongst. There’s white ppl & then there’s honkeys. Those kids probably sensed your kid was a weirdo or had a honkey for a mom who gave off honkey energy & simply didn’t want to play with it. Reading this comment im glad they didn’t. Unfortunately it had to feel what it’s like to be treated differently based on the color of it’s skin like we do everyday. Lol. Now the situation at hand has everything to do with the racism of this video & nothing to do with what you think blacks teach their children. So you deflecting not seeing anything wrong with this video just shows they have the balls to be publicly in the skin they’re in unlike yourself. Learn life.

  13. Although it is very wrong and racist what they said and did! If you are going to make this an issue, then you need to make every race that does the same in saying racial words an issue as well!!

    • Wether you like it or not Hate Speech is Protected by the First Amendment. If it was against the Law Louis Farrakhan would be in prison. Schools have no authority when kids are out of school and had nothing to do with the school.

  14. Is this a joke they are really investigating that. That is a charcoal mask they are applying not black-face makeup. If a crime happened to the people that posted that then it deserves investigation.

  15. What?? Racism in the Antelope Valley? I’m shocked! SHOCKED I TELL YOU!!!

    You would never know it by the fine people who comment here.

  16. Know better, do better. Starts in the home.
    Parents supervise your children especially Social Media, once it’s public, it’s public.
    Obviously these children are a product of their environment. They will learn a hard lesson. There is nothing illegal showing in the video, only insensitive, offensive language that is protected by freedom of speech even though it is disgusting behavior. Instead of sending threats to these children perhaps we should all embrace them with love, nurture, change perspective & rise above the negativity.
    I only see hate being met with more hate.
    I agree racial tension is thick in the AV because we allow, breed & create our own little nasty environment. Small town, small minds.
    If we allow policing into our homes over words spoke, we have no freedom!

  17. Gee I wonder who they possibly could’ve learned that behavior from…
    Give the side eye to the parents and family.

    • Speak for your own race. I’m speaking for mine when I say we have way better [removed] to do to entertain ourselves. Lmao.

      • It’s Free Speech. If the school try to punish the schools need to be sued. It’s none of the schools business.

        • I never said it wasn’t , but you said the news is putting them in harms way. No they did by putting it on snap chat. They did it to them self’s sorry

      • No, it shouldn’t have been on SnapChat and no, they shouldn’t have said it in the first place. But now these kids lives’ are in danger due to the death threats they’ve been getting. And that’s all thanks to news outlets like this paper pushing the agenda.

  24. So if this didn’t happen in school why is the school Involved? No crime so Police should not be involved. This is Free Speech. Anything happens to these girls the school should be sued. If it didn’t happen at school it’s none of their business.

  25. So what does this have to do with SCHOOL? If it didn’t happen at school? There was no crime at all. Why are the police INVOLVED? What happen to free SPEECH? You don’t think Blacks say things against Whites when they are by THEMSELVES? Political Correctness gone mad. People have a right to say racist things rather people like it or not.

    • My “agenda” of facts, logic, patriotism and honesty frustrates you, doesn’t it Sean?? Where does that leave your agenda?

      MAGA buddy. Or should I say KAG! in 2020. Four more years (then Pence).

