Lancaster man sentenced for killing appliance repairwoman

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man convicted of killing a woman who was sent to his home to repair a refrigerator was sentenced Thursday to 55 years to life in state prison.

Superior Court Judge Carlos Chung imposed the term after finding that William Franklin Hughes III, 32, was sane at the time of the July 14, 2017, killing of 36-year-old Lyndi Fisher, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 29, a jury convicted Hughes of first-degree murder, with the judge subsequently left to decide the issue of whether Hughes was sane or insane at the time of the crime.

According to the sheriff’s department, Hughes told deputies that Fisher had been injured while fixing an appliance at his home in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court. He told the deputies that he had briefly left his home and that he saw Fisher unresponsive on the floor when he returned.

Fisher was actually strangled by Hughes after she arrived at his home for the appliance repair , according to Deputy District Attorney Ryan Williams. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes was arrested the following day and has remained behind bars since then.

