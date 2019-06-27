Coroner’s office releases name of man killed in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – The coroner’s office has released the name of a 25-year-old man who was killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Lancaster.

Ronal Joseph Lawson of Lancaster was fatally wounded around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Avenue J-12 and Challenger Way, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the location and found Lawson with at least one wound to his upper body, according to the sheriff’s department.

Lawson was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Investigators believe this incident may be gang related,” according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A brawl involving about 30 people broke out following the shooting, prompting authorities to close parts of Challenger Way and Avenue K and place the hospital on lockdown after Lawson was taken there, according to the Antelope Valley Press.

Suspect information was not available.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by at 800-222- TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

