2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized; citations issued

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies and City staff have been conducting illegal fireworks operations, and as of June 26, seven citations have been issued and more than 2,000 pounds of illegal fireworks have been confiscated.

Citations for using illegal fireworks in the City of Palmdale start at $2,500 for a first offense, $5,000 for a second, and $10,000 for a third. This also includes using Safe and Sane fireworks in undesignated areas of Palmdale.

Safe and Sane fireworks bear the official label of the state fire marshal. Illegal fireworks are generally those which shoot up into the air and explode, or blow up on or near the ground, such as firecrackers or M-80s. They do not bear the official label of the state fire marshal.

“Not only are those illegal but they’re also a huge fire hazard,” said Palmdale Communications Manager John Mlynar. “Plus, they negatively impact our veterans suffering from PTSD and scare pets.”

Residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks use by calling 661-272-2400.

The City of Palmdale is the only municipality in the Antelope Valley in which “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be legally sold and discharged on private property. However, the housing community Anaverde, all areas south of the California Aqueduct, and locations in the Rancho Vista area are “no fireworks zones” and may not use any fireworks at all since they are in high risk fire areas.

The “no fireworks zone” is generally described as the area within the City of Palmdale which lies along the following lines: beginning at the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and 30th Street West, areas south and west of Rancho Vista Boulevard, north to Avenue N-8; south and west of Avenue N-8 from Rancho Vista Boulevard to 55th Street West; west of 55th Street West; and south from 55th Street West to 60th Street West (Godde Hill Road).

“We’ve developed an interactive map on our website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, that allows residents to enter their address so they can see if they live in ‘no fireworks zone’ area where ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are NOT allowed,” said Palmdale’s Communications Manager John Mlynar. “Residents may also contact our Neighborhood Services Department at 661-267-5181 and our staff will assist them.”

“Safe and Sane” fireworks may be purchased at 40 booths throughout the City starting June 28. City officials are urging residents to use the fireworks under safe conditions. Educational flyers are being distributed with each purchase of fireworks. For more information, call 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

