‘On Tap’ to perform at Music in the Parks this Thursday at Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – On Tap will perform their mix of classic rock, pop, country, blues and oldies blend at Domenic Massari Park this Thursday, June 27, as Palmdale continues with the fourth of its eight “Music in the Parks” events. Admission and parking are free.

Free dance lessons will be held before the event at 5:30 p.m. Music in the Parks will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include live music, kid activities, and family friendly games, such as giant soccer, giant Jenga, and chalk art.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Music in the Parks runs eight consecutive weeks (excluding July 4), alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10 and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

The remaining schedule includes:

Runaway – Country

Thursday, July 11 – Poncitlán Square

Food trucks: Taqueria Don Pancho and Kona Ice. Recreation & Family friendly games including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.

Code Red – Everything from Rock to Country

Thursday, July 18 – Domenic Massari Park

Food trucks: Tacos El Superior and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie. Family friendly games including giant soccer, giant Jenga and chalk art.

The Dance Band – R&B/Classics

Thursday, July 25 – Poncitlán Square

Food trucks: Izzy’s Taco House and Paleteria Y Dulceria Jessie. Recreation & Family friendly games including croquet, giant checkers, chalk art, and more.

RicJames Band

Thursday, August 1 – Domenic Massari Park

Food trucks: Taqueria Don Pancho and Kona Ica. Family friendly games including giant soccer, giant Jenga and chalk art.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]