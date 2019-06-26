Man, 58, missing from Lancaster

LANCASTER – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 58-year-old Lancaster man who went missing on Monday.

Joel Bell Kenn was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at his home in the 44500 block of 15th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Joel is depressed. His loved ones have not seen or heard from him. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help in located [him],” the news release states.

Kenn is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans when last seen.

Anyone with information on Kenn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

