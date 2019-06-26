Closures scheduled for 14 Freeway off ramp at Rancho Vista Boulevard

PALMDALE – The northbound Rancho Vista Boulevard off ramp on State Route (SR) 138/Antelope Valley 14 freeway will be closed Thursday, June 27, and Friday, June 28, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day for drainage work.

There also will be a lane closure on southbound SR 14, between Technology Drive and the Palmdale Boulevard off ramp, for striping work on Friday, June 28, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The work is part of ongoing improvement projects being funded by $200 million in Measure R Equity Grant funds. This specific project proposes to alleviate the existing bottleneck on southbound SR 14 and increase the capacity of the northbound off-ramp to Rancho Vista Blvd.

Major components of the project include the addition of one acceleration lane by widening southbound SR 14 from Technology Drive to north of Palmdale Blvd, and widening the Rancho Vista Blvd. off-ramp to increase storage for both left-turn and right-turn traffic.

This project was designed by Caltrans, and project management is handled by the city of Palmdale. The project will be constructed by CA Rasmussen, Inc. and Psomas will be providing construction management under contract to the city of Palmdale.

The project budget is $25 million, with anticipated project construction cost estimated at $12.8 million and design costs at $3.6 million. Any savings from this project will be re-allocated to the other Measure R projects.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Public Works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–