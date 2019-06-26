Arson suspect taken into custody in Palmdale as brush fire burns 5 acres

PALMDALE – A 31-year-old man was jailed after he admitted to sparking a blaze that burned about five acres in Palmdale late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, near the 500 block of East Avenue R-8, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Marion Tucker, who was on a motorcycle, arrived at the scene and spotted the suspect, identified as Oscar Dominguez, running through a field and across some railroad tracks, but was unable to immediately take the man into custody, she told a reporter at the scene.

Dominguez was apprehended with a torch lighter in his possession soon after in a nearby neighborhood with the assistance of residents, Tucker said.

Air and ground crews managed to douse the flames in about 30 minutes. The fire got within a few blocks of homes, but no evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.

Bail for Dominguez was set at $50,000. His place of residence was not immediately available.

