1,700+ unmaintained swimming pools in Antelope Valley identified as potential breeding sources for mosquitoes

LANCASTER -The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District identified more than 1,700 unmaintained swimming pools during aerial surveillance of the Antelope Valley. This number is more than double the amount of unmaintained pools identified during the District’s last seasonal aerial surveillance.

An average-sized unmaintained swimming pool could produce more than 3 million adult mosquitoes in just a month — enough to significantly impair a community’s health, District officials warned in a news release.

“We are asking for the public’s cooperation in keeping swimming pools well-maintained, clean or completely dry so that we do not have to issue abatement notices. It is vital for property owners to remove all sources of mosquitoes so the health of neighborhoods is protected,” the news release states.

West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and continuously threatens public health throughout California. In 2018, 15 counties across California experienced West Nile virus activity in some form. Since there is no vaccine or cure for the disease, preventive measures are the most effective way to reduce infections from West Nile virus.

The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will continue its mosquito surveillance efforts throughout the Antelope Valley as mosquito season progresses.

They’re advising residents to remove standing water from buckets, tires, plant saucers and other sources where mosquitoes may lay eggs. The District also urges residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Apply EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing (as directed on the product label).

Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.

Inspect yards for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.

Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes weekly.

Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron)

Report any green/unmaintained pools to the AVMVCD by calling 661-942-2917.

To stay up-to-date on mosquito-related information in the Antelope Valley, visit www.avmosquito.org, For questions or services, contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

