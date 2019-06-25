Palmdale man sentenced for sexually assaulting girlfriend & her young daughter

PALMDALE – A 39-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in state prison for sexually assaulting his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Edward Raymond Walten of Palmdale was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to stay away from the victims for 10 years.

The case stems from an incident that occurred March 24, 2019, in Littlerock.

Walten was driving his girlfriend and her daughter through the Littlerock area when he began physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to Deputy District Attorney Alexander Lara. Walten then sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter before stopping the vehicle and sexually assaulting his girlfriend in the desert, the prosecutor added.

The woman managed to call relatives who then called police. Officials found Walten and the victims at the scene of the crime, according to the prosecutor.

Walten pleaded no contest on June 4 to one felony count each of oral copulation with a child 10 years or younger and rape by force or fear. A no contest plea has the same legal effect as a guilty plea.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

–