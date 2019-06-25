Multiple events planned to mark Palmdale’s Independence Day Celebration

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale is presenting a series of diverse and patriotic events for residents to enjoy on and around the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

“Our nation’s independence is something worth celebrating, and this year we have put together several activities for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “We’re also encouraging people to share their experiences on social media by posting photos or comments using the hashtag #palmdalecelebrates2019. As an incentive, we will be giving away multiple 4-packs to DryTown Water Park.”

The events include:

DryTown

Friday, June 28, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Attendees can celebrate Old West style at Sundown at DryTown, featuring free lawn games, concession discounts, and more.

Yellen Dog Park

Saturday, June 29, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The Patriotic Pooch Parade is back! Themed and decorated canines and wagons are encouraged. Parade starts at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed and most creative wagon. Festive and yummy “Puppuccinos” and photo area for all participants.

McAdam & Marie Kerr Pools

Saturday, June 29, from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at Marie Kerr Park Pool, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 6 p.m., at McAdam Park Pool, 38115 30th St. East.

Red, White & Cool Pool Party featuring water games and music. One to one, in-water supervision by an adult is required for children under 47 inches tall. Free admission for June 29 only. Space is limited.

Palmdale Amphitheater

Saturday, June 29. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Freedom Celebration & Fireworks show returns. Preshow musical entertainment will be provided by Petty and the Heartshakers. Parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to take alternative modes of transportation. Visit PalmdaleAmphitheater.com for tickets and complete details.

Palmdale City Library

Wednesday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m.

The Library will show “Independence Day.” Attendees who arrive at 5 p.m. will get cake and a chance to participate in an Independence Day trivia contest with prizes.

Legacy Commons

Wednesday, July 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Red, white and blue party and Freedom Bingo. Bingo cards will be available at 12:30 p.m. Attendees who wear red, white and blue will receive free bingo cards (maximum up to six cards while cards last). Space is limited, first come first served. Must be 55 years and older to participate.

Domenic Massari & Marie Kerr Parks

July 4, from 9 to 11 a.m.

This good old fashioned Field Day at the parks will feature wacky games, a patriotic photo area and patriotic giveaways while supplies last. Admission is free.

For more information on these events, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

