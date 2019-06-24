The Antelope Valley Times

Man shot to death in Lancaster, likely gang-related

A burgundy vehicle with apparent bullet holes in the windshield could be seen at the scene. [Image by APRIL JENKINS]
LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Avenue J-12 and Challenger Way, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster Station deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim call. When they arrived they found a male Black adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The 25 year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the news release states.

“There is no suspect(s) description at this time. Investigators believe this incident may be gang related,” the news release states.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

Sheriff’s investigators have released no further information to the media, however, sources said it was a car-to-car shooting that started down the street and ended on the corner of Challenger Way and Avenue K. A burgundy vehicle with apparent bullet holes in the windshield could be seen at the scene.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when/if more details become available.

[APRIL JENKINS]

 

 

 

