15 arrested, none for DUI at Lancaster checkpoint

LANCASTER – No one was arrested for driving under the influence, but 15 people were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Sierra Hwy and Lancaster Boulevard, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

653 vehicles were screened.

13 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

One person was arrested for illegal drugs possession.

One person was arrested on “other criminal charges.”

15 citations were issued.

Five vehicles were towed.

A representative from Mothers Against Drunk Drivers [MADD] attended the checkpoint in an effort to educate drivers passing through the checkpoint by handing out educational flyers and speaking with the drivers.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

