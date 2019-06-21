Launch party officially opens fitness court at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale

PALMDALE — City of Palmdale elected officials, along with representatives from National Fitness Court, Antelope Valley Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, and High Desert Medical Group joined with local Fitness Ambassadors and participants to celebrate the grand opening of a new community Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.

The Launch Party on Friday, June 21, included remarks from dignitaries, a ribbon cutting and a hands-on demonstration of proper use and technique of the Fitness Court equipment, led by volunteer Fitness Court Ambassadors. The demonstration featured a Boots vs. Badges fitness competition between representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments.

The Fitness Court is a best-in-class outdoor bodyweight circuit-training system, which features more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The system includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

The Fitness Court is free to use and available during regular park hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court app for free training videos, class schedules, challenges and more.

“We’re proud that Palmdale is delivering a quality health-building amenity that is available free of charge to the entire community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This wouldn’t be possible without the generous contributions of our partners who have stepped up to give our community yet another opportunity to get healthy, get outdoors, and have fun.”

The Fitness Court was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation, and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.

“Partnering with others to improve the health of the Antelope Valley is a vital part of AV Hospital’s mission,” said Ed Mirzabegian, Antelope Valley Hospital chief executive officer. “As a local healthcare leader, we take our role in helping people live healthier very seriously.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

