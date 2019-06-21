Help Palmdale detectives ID grand theft

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a couple accused of stealing from a dollar store in Littlerock.

The above pictured suspects are wanted for grand theft in connection with an incident that occurred at 7:11 p.m., April 23, at the Family Dollar store located at 8338 Pearblossom Highway in Littlerock.

The suspects entered the story and stole en employee’s Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone from a drawer located behind the cash register counter, according to an LASD bulletin.

“The cellphone is blue in color with a chipped corner and valued at $1,000,” the bulletin states.

The suspects walked out of the store and were seen driving out of the parking lot in a silver Lexus with a matte black painted gas cap, license no. 7VFC847.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Arredondo at Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–