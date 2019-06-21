AV Hospital to host free Men’s Health Expo this Saturday

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital is hosting its first Men’s Health Expo this Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Community Resource Center, located at 44151 15th Street West in Lancaster.

The hospital is partnering with Kaiser Permanente, Boston Scientific and City of Hope to host the event in celebration Men’s Health Month.

The event will feature free connections to local health sources, giveaways and refreshments. All are welcome and registration is not required. The first 50 attendees will receive a free gift.

Presenters include Brian Kim, M.D., urologist for Kaiser Permanente discussing “Prostate Cancer Risk Factors, Symptoms & Treatment Options”; Jonathan Warner, M.D., urologic surgeon for City of Hope talking about “Life After Prostate Cancer”; and prostate cancer survivors sharing their stories.

“We are joining forces with other healthcare leaders to address men’s health after years of data consistently show Antelope Valley residents have the highest cancer death rates in the county,” said hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian. “This event is designed to help men reduce their risk of developing cancer by giving practical tips and encouraging survivor stories.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men in the United States. About one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Prostate cancer is most common among older men and African-American men, according to the American Cancer Society.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

