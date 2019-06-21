Assemblyman Lackey honors Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Troth

SACRAMENTO- Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) on Wednesday welcomed Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Troth to the Capitol to be honored as the 36th Assembly District’s “Small business of the Year”.

Mark Troth and Jodie Shepherd-Troth, owners of the Antelope Valley business, received an award alongside other honorees from around the state at the 2019 California Small Business Day luncheon.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Troth was recognized for the outstanding quality of service to customers and their commitment to serving those in their community. This company has donated to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Boosters program, provided children school supplies, worked with displaced animals, and helped build homes for homeless veterans.

“Mark and Jodie and all the people who work at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Troth are truly remarkable. This company not only works to effectively build relationships, but works endlessly to help build and rebuild lives. The services are invaluable to the community and are to be commended.” Lackey said.

The ceremony began with an opportunity for the members to speak to the importance of small businesses in the state, and their many positive impacts on the well-being of the residents of California. Each Small Business of the Year was honored at Sheraton Grand Hotel, received an award, and took photos with the Senate Pro Tempore and Executive Leadership.

[Information via news release from the office of Assemblyman Tom Lackey.]

