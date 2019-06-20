Teens arrested for robbery, attempted murder in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two 19-year-old men were arrested in connection with three violent incidents that occurred late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in Palmdale, authorities said.

Marcos Leon and Rafael Deras Lara were arrested just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder and both are being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to LASD inmate records.

The first violent incident –an armed robbery — occured around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the area of 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim stated he was walking on northbound 20th Street East when he was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint. A pick-up truck pulled up to the victim and demanded money while the second suspect was armed with a rifle. The victim was ordered to lay on the ground and was punched repeatedly by the suspects. The suspects removed a cell phone from the victims pocket and fled eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard,” the news release states.

Two hours later, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, deputies responded to another armed robbery near the intersection of 8th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard.

“The victim stated the suspect vehicle (matching the description of the prior armed robbery) pulled alongside him and approached his vehicle while armed with a black rifle. The suspect demanded the victim’s property, but the victim refused. After refusing, the suspect responded by discharging a round into the ground. Out of fear, the victim allowed the suspect to take his gym bag containing his wallet,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspects were seen driving away from the location, north on 8th Street East and out of view, and a 9mm bullet casing was recovered at the scene, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“Prior to the second robbery call, Palmdale Station deputies responded to a separate call of shots fired near Avenue Q-6 and 15th Street East. At the location, they learned a similar suspect vehicle had fired 5-6 shots at a different victim,” the sheriffs news release states.

Deputies searched the area and eventually found the suspect vehicle.

“Inside the vehicle was the robbery victim’s property and an expended 9mm bullet casing, however, the firearm was not recovered,” according to the news release.

“It appears these three incidents are related,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Marcos Leon and Rafael Deras Lara are both due in court Friday, June 21, according to LASD inmate records.

This case is being investigated by Palmdale Station’s Operation Safe Streets detectives. No further information was released regarding these incidents.

