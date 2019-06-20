Palmdale man with schizophrenia reported missing

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a young Palmdale man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Semaj Miller, 23, was last seen about 5 p.m. June 10 when he left his home in the 38000 block of 11th Street East, the sheriff’s department reported.

“Mr. Miller suffers from schizophrenia and his family is concerned for his well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Miller is black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 178 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is urged to cal Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

