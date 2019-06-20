Apply now to be part of Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival’s Fresh Made Market

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting vendor applications to be part of the Fresh Made Market at the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, coming on Saturday, Oct. 12, to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival is a unique event dedicated to the arts, including culinary and apothecary craftsmanship. The Fresh Made Market at Kaleidoscope is perfect for cottage industry and farmers market vendors who specialize in handmade candles, home scent products, skin and body care products, baked and canned goods, salsas, pestos, sauces, and traditional farmers market products.

Applications for the Fresh Made Market are available at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page under the “Kaleidoscope” logo.

Deadline to apply is Thursday, September 12, 2019.

“We are excited to see the growth of Kaleidoscope’s Fresh Made Market, and to work with vendors who have a passion for the products they produce,” said contact Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano.

For more information, contact Rachel Serrano at 661-267-5611 or email rserrano@cityofpalmdale.org. For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

