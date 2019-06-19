The Antelope Valley Times

World’s Largest Swim Lesson coming to DryTown/Oasis Pool this Thursday

Residents taking part in a WLSL event in Palmdale in 2012. [File]
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation & culture department’s aquatics division is joining forces with the nation’s top water safety and training organizations to present The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL), from 9 to 9:30 a.m. this Thursday, June 20, at DryTown Water Park, located at 3850 East Avenue S.

The swimming lesson is free and open to ages 1 through 16. Participants should arrive to the location at 8:30 a.m., as the maximum capacity is 200 people. The lesson starts promptly at 9 a.m. and all participants must be ready to begin on time. Children under the age 4 must be accompanied in the water by a parent or guardian.

Since its inception, more than 278,000 children and adults have participated in WLSL lessons generating more than half a billion media impressions about the vital importance of learning to swim

“Swimming is a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-14,” said Recreation Coordinator Jacki Nuss. “The WLSL was created to serve as a platform to help local community aquatic facilities and the many different national, regional and state wide water safety and drowning prevention organizations work together to tell this important story on a local and national level.”

For more information about the WLSL, visit www.worldslargestswimminglesson.org. For more information about the WLSL event in Palmdale, contact the parks and recreation office at 661-267-6161 or email aquatics@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

  1. Hello im wondering if their will be instructors who can work with kiddos with autism? My 9yr son has autism and some things are more difficult for him to understand. But we would love to participate.

