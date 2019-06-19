World’s Largest Swim Lesson coming to DryTown/Oasis Pool this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation & culture department’s aquatics division is joining forces with the nation’s top water safety and training organizations to present The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL), from 9 to 9:30 a.m. this Thursday, June 20, at DryTown Water Park, located at 3850 East Avenue S.

The swimming lesson is free and open to ages 1 through 16. Participants should arrive to the location at 8:30 a.m., as the maximum capacity is 200 people. The lesson starts promptly at 9 a.m. and all participants must be ready to begin on time. Children under the age 4 must be accompanied in the water by a parent or guardian.

Since its inception, more than 278,000 children and adults have participated in WLSL lessons generating more than half a billion media impressions about the vital importance of learning to swim

“Swimming is a life-saving skill for children and a vital tool to prevent drowning, the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-14,” said Recreation Coordinator Jacki Nuss. “The WLSL was created to serve as a platform to help local community aquatic facilities and the many different national, regional and state wide water safety and drowning prevention organizations work together to tell this important story on a local and national level.”

For more information about the WLSL, visit www.worldslargestswimminglesson.org. For more information about the WLSL event in Palmdale, contact the parks and recreation office at 661-267-6161 or email aquatics@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

