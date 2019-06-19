The Antelope Valley Times

Lancaster man convicted of wife’s stabbing death

Victim Katrina Barragan [Facebook photo]
LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was found guilty late Tuesday of fatally stabbing his wife at their home after an argument.

A jury found Rafael Barragan, 48, guilty of first-degree murder for the July 1, 2017, killing of his wife, Katrina Barragan, along with dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors also found true an allegation that he used a knife as a deadly weapon.

Katrina Barragan, 37, was stabbed to death multiple times by her husband at their home following an argument that began after leaving a birthday party earlier in the evening, prosecutors said. Before her death, Katrina Barragan called police but the call was interrupted by Rafael Barragan, prosecutors added.

Rafael Barragan was arrested early the next day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then.

He is due back in a Lancaster courtroom for sentencing on July 5. He faces 26 years to life in state prison.

Previous related stories:

Lancaster man pleads not guilty in wife’s killing

Arraignment postponed for Lancaster man charged with murdering wife

Candlelight service for woman stabbed to death in Lancaster

Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, husband held for questioning

  1. I have always defended the nurses at AV Hospital in word and deed. I was on the picket line with the nurses when they had a one-day walkout which led to a week-long lock-out by the management company that was running the hospital. Katrina was on the picket line with her two children. She came up and thanked me for all I had done for the nurses. It was a poignant moment in my life because not many people have thanked me trying to make our community better. I hope she is enjoying her wings in Heaven.

  2. I sort of feel for the guy. What He did was wrong, but you women just nag nag and nag. I’m not saying she had it coming, or any woman does. Just guys can only handle so much till we don’t care anymore or snap back at you. unfortunately she just pushed his wrong button that night.

    • Pushed the wrong button?!?! Are you kidding me?! This man viciously murdered his wife, a mother of two young children, and a nurses who served her community for more than a decade-in front of his own daughter. There is NO excuse for domestic violence, and this type of hellacious murder and for you to minimize it to “women nagging” is asinine. Shame on you and may you never have to endure the pain her family and children are left to deal with.

    • Typical response from a man. Oh, too many men have abused and murdered women because it’s a control issue. If the woman is able to escape her abuser, then it gets worse, because the man has lost control. He will attempt to hunt her down and murder her. Unfortunately this poor woman didn’t make it out. Domestic violence is an epidemic in this nation, as well as in other countries.

