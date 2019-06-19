Lancaster man convicted of wife’s stabbing death

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was found guilty late Tuesday of fatally stabbing his wife at their home after an argument.

A jury found Rafael Barragan, 48, guilty of first-degree murder for the July 1, 2017, killing of his wife, Katrina Barragan, along with dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors also found true an allegation that he used a knife as a deadly weapon.

Katrina Barragan, 37, was stabbed to death multiple times by her husband at their home following an argument that began after leaving a birthday party earlier in the evening, prosecutors said. Before her death, Katrina Barragan called police but the call was interrupted by Rafael Barragan, prosecutors added.

Rafael Barragan was arrested early the next day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then.

He is due back in a Lancaster courtroom for sentencing on July 5. He faces 26 years to life in state prison.

Previous related stories:

Lancaster man pleads not guilty in wife’s killing

Arraignment postponed for Lancaster man charged with murdering wife

Candlelight service for woman stabbed to death in Lancaster

Woman stabbed to death in Lancaster, husband held for questioning

–