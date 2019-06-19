Job recruitment this Friday for Northrop Grumman

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event this Friday for Northrop Grumman in Palmdale.

It starts at 9 a.m. Friday, June 21, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Northrop Grumman in Palmdale is currently seeking aircraft system mechanics, aircraft structure mechanics, aircraft electricians, and aircraft painters. Basic qualifications include high school diploma or GED; minimum 3 months experience and ability to pass special medical/respiratory exam. Candidates also must have an active DOD clearance within 6 years.

Qualified candidates should register for the event on www.caljobs.gov; email a resume with job title interest to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org to receive full job requirements; and attend the event for a meet and greet opportunity with management from Northrop Grumman.

Candidates must pass a drug test and background check, be registered with CalJobs, bring right to work documents (valid ID/driver’s license and Social Security card), and bring a resume tailored to the position.

For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

