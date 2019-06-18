“Backdrop Palmdale” recognized in national Hometown Media Awards

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Channel 27 production of “Backdrop Palmdale, Fall 2018” was selected as “Best Magazine Show – Access Center” in the 2019 Hometown Media Awards. The Alliance for Community Media hosts the annual awards to honor and promote community media and local cable programs that are distributed on Public, Educational and Government (PEG) access cable television channels across the United States. View complete list of 2019 award winners here.

Founded in 1976, the Alliance for Community Media (ACM) represents over 3,000 Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) access organizations and community media centers throughout the country. The ACM works to protect the interests of these access centers and those who use PEG facilities and equipment to advance their causes through cable television and the Internet.

The Hometown Media Awards receive thousands of entries every year from all over the country. Awards are presented to the most creative programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, challenge conventional commercial television formats and move viewers to experience television in a different way. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on July 11 at the ACM’s 2019 Annual Conference in Portland, OR titled, “New Paths.”

“This recognition demonstrates Palmdale’s commitment to providing the community with in-depth news covering a wide variety of services, programs, activities and events that make the City of Palmdale so unique and remarkable,” said Palmdale’s Communications Production Specialist Armin Gomez. The Fall 2018 edition of Backdrop Palmdale featured Palmdale High School’s Falcon Solar Car Program and the re-naming of Avenue N to R. Lee Ermey Avenue among its highlighted news stories.

All of the City’s television programs are cablecast on Palmdale’s Channel 27 on Spectrum Cable. Channel 27 original programming can also be viewed on the City’s Web site at www.cityofpalmdale.org and the City’s YouTube channel, CityofPalmdale.

For more information, call the City’s communications department at 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

