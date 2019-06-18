AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival announces Hispanic concert headliner

LANCASTER – Christian Nodal is the Hispanic concert headliner at this year’s Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, organizers announced Tuesday. The acclaimed Mexican singer/songwriter will perform Sunday, Aug. 18; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Concert tickets — ranging from $20 (standing room) to $80 (Gold Circle) — go on sale this Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m., at www.avfair.com.

Twenty-year-old Nodal began his career at the age of 13 and gained global attention via social media with his 2016 hit song, “No Pasa de Moda,” which garnered more than 22 million hits. Nodal’s hit digital debut, “Adios Amor” spent 25 weeks on the top Latin Song Charts. Nodal is known for blending his rich vocals and accordion sounds with norteño and mariachi music to delight both young and the young at heart.

Nodal as Hispanic concert headliner rounds out the Fair’s 2019 concert series that will include performances by Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, REO Speedwagon, Sir, Please, Gabriel Iglesias – The Fluffy Tour, Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels, Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Williams and Ree and Steel Wool.

Ticket prices for Christian Nodal and all other performances are: Gold Circle $80, Front Track $55, Back Track $30, Standing Room $20. Grandstand (first come, first seated) is free with Fair admission. The Grandstand Arena opens one hour prior to show time for all events.

All Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival tickets are on sale now at www.AVFair.com.

Discounted general admission and unlimited carnival wristband tickets will be available at Vallarta Supermarkets from July 11 to Aug. 11. Discounted general admission and carnival ticket also will be available at the AV Fair Mall kiosk. Pre-Event Fair Admission Season Passes are available for $18, and Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands cost $25.

Complete ticket information and all Antelope Valley Fair details are available at www.AVFair.com.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair and Event Center.]

