Mortal Engines featured as Mid-Week Movie at the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library continues its Mid-Week Movies program this Wednesday with a showing of the movie Mortal Engines.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Library, located at at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

Mortal Engines (2018), rated PG-13, is based on the bestselling book by Philip Reeve. It tells the story of a dystopian future, where cities move on wheels across a barren earth. One day on London, a young, scarred girl named Hester Shaw meets with a boy named Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, and accompanied by the brave Anti-Traction League, must stop the villainous Valentine and an unfolding plot to destroy the world.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Upcoming movies scheduled to be shown include Spider-man: Homecoming on June 26, Independence Day on July 3, and Bohemian Rhapsody on July 10.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

