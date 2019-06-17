Job recruitment June 28 for CarMax in Palmdale

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment event for CarMax in Palmdale.

It’s happening Friday, June 28, starting at 10 a.m., at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale,

CarMax in Palmdale is seeking painters and automotive technicians.

Candidates must apply online prior to attending the recruitment event. To apply, visit www.jobs.carmax.com, then search for Palmdale and follow these steps:

Submit the online application and complete the required assessment (takes up 45 mins).

Email your resume, application confirmation, and assessment results to AJCCRecrutiments@jvs-socal.org.

Await a call back for an appointment time and/or be present at the event.

Carmax offers a benefits package that includes health, wealth, and work/like balance programs. Learn more by visiting benefits.carmax.com.

Candidates must pass a drug test and background check, be registered with CalJobs, bring right to work documents (valid ID/DL & SSN card), and bring a resume tailored to the position.

For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org or call 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–