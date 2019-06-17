Free summer lunch and snack program returns to LA County parks

LITTLEROCK – A large percentage of Antelope Valley children receive free or reduced-price lunches at school, and when school is out during the summer, many local families struggle to feed their children.

Children and teens ages 18 and younger can receive free nutritious lunches and snacks at county parks in unincorporated east Antelope Valley communities, thanks to Los Angeles County’s free summer lunch and snack program.

The program is being offered through Aug. 2, 2019 at the following county parks (meal times vary by park):

Pearblossom Park, 33922 121st Street East, Pearblossom

Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Snack – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles.

Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Snack – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Everett Martin Park, 35518 92nd Street East, Littlerock.

Lunch – 12 to 1:30 p.m. | Snack – 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Jackie Robinson Park in Sun Village.

Lunch – 12 to 1:30 p.m. | Snack – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Lunch is free to all age 18 and younger, with no qualification requirements.

For more information, contact Los Angeles County’s Department of Parks and Recreation at 310-965-8630.

–