10 students begin healthcare careers with $1,000 auxiliary scholarships

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Hospital Auxiliary presented $1,000 scholarships to 10 local high school seniors.

Chosen from a pool of 47 applicants, each recipient has a minimum 3.5 grade point average and has been accepted to study a health career curriculum at an accredited college, university or technical school.

The following students were the recipients of this year’s awards:

Jewellisa Briseno and Daniela Martinez , Eastside High School

and , Eastside High School Suzie Davtyan , The Palmdale Aerospace Academy

, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy Allison Glatfelter , Sasha Grider , Audrey Limb , and Bari Noor , Quartz Hill High School

, , , and , Quartz Hill High School Robert Gonzalez , Desert Christian High School

, Desert Christian High School Emma McVay and Eric Vueng, Desert High School

The AVH Auxiliary raises funds for the hospital through the hospital gift shops, New to You Thrift Shop, auxiliary bake sale and other seasonal fundraising events. In addition to its annual health career scholarships program, some of the auxiliary’s past pledges benefited the Women and Infants Pavilion, OB clinics, neonatal intensive care unit, emergency department expansion, and state-of-the-art equipment for the critical care unit.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

