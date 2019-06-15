Man armed with replica gun wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A man was wounded at the end of a foot pursuit with deputies Friday evening, after he turned around while holding what later turned out to be a replica firearm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect was listed in stable condition at an area hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, on the 34000 block of 133rd Street East in the Littlerock area, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies tried to contact a suspect who they believed drove a vehicle without the owner’s consent, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

The suspect ran as deputies tried to make contact with him and “as he ran, the suspect produced a firearm from his clothing. After a foot pursuit, the suspect turned toward one of the deputies with the firearm, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and was later determined to be a replica firearm, the department said.

The suspect was struck in the shoulder area and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, deputies said at the scene.

