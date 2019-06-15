Bike-Ped Enforcement Operation planned for Lancaster on Monday

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will take part in a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation aimed at educating bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities.

The operation will be conducted between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, June 17, in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies will be looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk. These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other dangerous violation,” the news release states.

“Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Bike riders will be stopped when riding on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stop signs and signals, or other violations of the same traffic laws that apply to them as drivers,” the news release states.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2018 investigated 1,052 fatal and injury collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians in the cities policed by Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

People walking should only cross the street using crosswalks or intersections, preferably with a stop sign or signal. People on foot should also look for cars backing up and avoid darting between parked cars, make eye contact with drivers, and wear bright clothing during the day and reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Drivers should wait for pedestrians to cross the street, avoid distractions like using a cell phone, and be courteous and patient. All bike riders should wear a helmet, which is required by law for those under 18. Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow moving vehicle.

Funding for the bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–