Organizations invited to apply for free art/music event listing in Kaleidoscope’s Arts a la Carte brochure

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting businesses and organizations that are planning art or music events during the week of October 4 through 11, 2019, to be part of the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival’s Arts á la Carte marketing piece.

Arts á la Carte is a free promotional opportunity in celebration of art and music events in the week leading up to the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, coming Saturday, Oct. 12, to the Palmdale Amphitheater. The full-color piece will be produced, printed, and distributed by the city. There is no cost to the selected events.

Events that qualify for Arts á la Carte will best represent the core focus of Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival: to bring awareness of the arts; provide opportunities for artists, artisans and musicians; and to educate the general public about the arts.

Applications for Arts á la Carte are available at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page under the “Kaleidoscope” logo. Deadline to apply is Thursday, August 29, 2019.

“The Art a la Carte piece is beautifully designed and produced,” said Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “It reflects Palmdale’s dedication to supporting and introducing the arts to our community.”

For more information about Arts á la Carte, contact Laura Rice at 661-267-5905, or email lrice@cityofpalmdale.org. For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–