Ribbon cutting held for affordable housing apartments in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the opening of new affordable housing apartments at 38709 Larkin Avenue in Palmdale.

Located in the city’s Focus Neighborhood 3, the two-story four unit apartment complex consists of a one-bedroom unit, two two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit.

The vacant property was acquired by the city of Palmdale in December 2016. The city partnered with Victory Outreach of Palmdale, providing a housing loan for $470,000 in Aug. 2018 for the capital lease and rehabilitation work.

“Victory Outreach, a local nonprofit and supportive community partner, assisted with monitoring and securing the property as needed while we worked through the details of the project,” said Palmdale’s Senior Housing Coordinator Sophia Reyes. “Their work helped provide more affordable housing for our community.

“This is another example of a successful public/private partnership that is helping to revitalize our city and create a positive impact to the community,” said Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Austin Bishop. “Because when residents see activity that provides positive changes and increases the value of their neighborhood, it has a ripple effect that causes others to also make positive changes.”

“As part of the city’s comprehensive homeless prevention plan and to meet our affordable housing goal, we set out to acquire and rehabilitate 30 units of affordable housing dedicated to those who are homeless,” said Councilmember Laura Bettencourt. “Today is an example of that goal in action.”

The Larkin Apartments are near other recent rehabilitation projects, including The Dream Center and Jimmy’s Place rehabilitated by AV Youth, the Yucca Neighborhood House and Gabriel’s House.

“Nothing says community better than bringing people together to solve tough issues and creating positive results, and that is what we are witnessing today,” said Palmdale’s Assistant City Manager J.J. Murphy

Victory Outreach’s Pastor Mike Hernandez received certificates of appreciation from the city of Palmdale; Donna Hill, field representative for Senator Scott Wilk; and Brian Anguiano, field representative for Assemblyman Tom Lackey.

For more information on housing in Palmdale, call the neighborhood services department at 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

