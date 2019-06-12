Lancaster man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 5-year-old daughter

LANCASTER – A man involved in a DUI crash in Lancaster last summer that killed his 5-year-old daughter and injured his two other children was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in state prison.

Kendrick Trevon Harris, 29, of Lancaster, pleaded no contest May 7 to one felony count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two felony counts of child endangerment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris was driving under the influence, with his three children in the back seat, when he crashed his vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Avenue K and 20th Street East in Lancaster last July 3, according to Deputy District Attorney Abbigail Briones.

Harris’ 5-year-old daughter, Kilee, was killed. His other two children — both under 10 years old — were injured but survived, according to the prosecutor.

Harris’ blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.08 percent, according to evidence presented at a hearing in which he was ordered to stand trial.

Harris has remained jailed since he was arrested last July 6 by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, according to jail records.

