The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Lancaster man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 5-year-old daughter

by 5 Comments

Kendrick Harris’ vehicle being towed from the scene after the crash on July 3. 2018. [Image via AV Scanner News.]
LANCASTER – A man involved in a DUI crash in Lancaster last summer that killed his 5-year-old daughter and injured his two other children was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in state prison.

Kendrick Trevon Harris, 29, of Lancaster, pleaded no contest May 7 to one felony count of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two felony counts of child endangerment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Harris was driving under the influence, with his three children in the back seat, when he crashed his vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Avenue K and 20th Street East in Lancaster last July 3, according to Deputy District Attorney Abbigail Briones.

Harris’ 5-year-old daughter, Kilee, was killed. His other two children — both under 10 years old — were injured but survived, according to the prosecutor.

Harris’ blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.08 percent, according to evidence presented at a hearing in which he was ordered to stand trial.

Harris has remained jailed since he was arrested last July 6 by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, according to jail records.

Previous related stories:

Father pleads no contest in DUI crash that killed young daughter

Man pleads not guilty in alleged DUI crash that killed 5-year-old daughter

Father charged with murder for Lancaster crash that killed young daughter

5-year-old girl killed in single vehicle crash in Lancaster July 3

Filed Under: Crime/ Safety, Home, Lancaster

5 comments

5 comments for "Lancaster man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 5-year-old daughter"

  1. It doesn’t matter he shouldn’t of made the choice to drink and drive .He killed his own kid and made the family suffer he now can think about his selfish decision he made he should get more than that time

    Reply

  2. He will be I’m prison mentally for the rest of his life. 13 years is way too long and unfair to the other two kids. 3 years jail and ten years of outside programs for him and family. 0.08 alcohol reading is under influence but not wasted drunk, must of been something else also going on. Sad story.

    Reply

  3. I feel so sorry for this young black man, he actually got up everyday and worked to provide for his kids. He had 4 kids, he only drove drunk with 3 of them, he only killed the 5 year old, the other 2 kids under the age of 10 were only injured. 13 years? he picked them up every summer break, took them shopping, he was a good drunk working dad. He is suffering, not the children, especially not the dead one.
    His kids ask about him all time, not their dead sister. Now that their dad is in State Prison for 13 years and will probably be out in less than 7 years, he will be out before the other 3 kids reach legal drinking age so he can do it again! Maybe next time he won’t kill or cause injury to his own family but maybe you or your family.
    Poor young black man, white people made him drink & get behind the wheel.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *