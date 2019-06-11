Park Watch meeting this Wednesday at Manzanita Park in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city Of Palmdale’s crime prevention staff and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies will host a Park Watch meeting this Wednesday, June 12.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Manzanita Park, located at 431 Mesa Verde Street in Palmdale.

“Come out to meet city employees from various departments that help make the parks beautiful, fun and safe each day,” said Supervising Public Security Officer Danny Cortez. “Get updates and discuss issues or concerns With the Sheriff’s Department and the city. You bring your family and we’ll provide the music, games and snacks for this interactive meeting.”

Similar to Neighborhood Watch, the goal of Park Watch is to prevent crime and vandalism through community involvement.

“If you are unable to attend the meeting we ask that you still participate in Park Watch by simply reporting suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department, and vandalism, maintenance or other issues by calling the city of Palmdale’s 94-PRIDE hotline,” Cortez added.

For more information, call 661-267-5181.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

