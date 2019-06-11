The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

L.A. County set to ban discrimination against Section 8 tenants

by 10 Comments

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ban landlords from discriminating against would-be tenants with government-issued housing vouchers or other rental subsidies.

The vote to introduce an anti-discrimination ordinance was 4-1, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining. Barger has been critical of measures favoring rent controls.

Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Mark Ridley-Thomas co-authored a January motion asking county lawyers to draft the ordinance, which is scheduled to come back to the board next week for a final vote, which is typically an administrative formality. The measure would take effect 30 days after that second vote.

As the county struggles to find housing for the nearly 60,000 residents without a permanent roof over their heads, policymakers are butting heads with landlords who don’t want to take Section 8 vouchers.

“Discrimination in housing is exacerbating our housing and homelessness crisis by allowing landlords to discriminate and deny leases to families who want and can pay for housing,” Kuehl said.

The federal housing vouchers are provided to low-income tenants and pay a rental subsidy to landlords to make up for the difference between what the tenant can afford and market rates.

“The ordinance will not force landlords to rent to a voucher holder, but simply prevent ruling them out as a tenant based solely on their source of income,” Ridley-Thomas said.

Despite the prohibitions against discrimination laid out in the 1968 Fair Housing Act, the vouchers are denied by Los Angeles County landlords 76% of the time, according to a 2018 survey by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Implementation of the nation’s Fair Housing Act is 50 years overdue,” Kuehl said. “L.A. County is saying we will wait no longer.”

In a letter to the board, Los Angeles County Development Authority Executive Director Monique King-Viehland said options were already limited, given a 3% vacancy rate and about 38,000 people on the waiting list for Section 8 housing. The average wait time is two to four years, according to the LACDA website.

“This form of discrimination further limits the rental inventory for rental subsidy assisted families and is thereby effectively eliminating housing choice options,” King-Viehland said.

Overall, the county has a shortage of roughly 517,000 affordable housing units, according to a report by the California Housing Partnership Corporation.

The ordinance is not limited to Section 8 vouchers, but includes other federally funded rental assistance, the county’s Flexible Housing Subsidy Pool — designed for homeless individuals with complex health issues — and rapid re-housing rental assistance.

County legislative advocates are also pressing for a similar statewide policy as proposed by Senate Bill 329, along with bans at the state level on rental rate gouging and evictions without cause.

Filed Under: Home, Los Angeles County, Politics

10 comments

10 comments for "L.A. County set to ban discrimination against Section 8 tenants"

  1. can someone explain why section 8 tenants treat their rentals so poorly? I get that they aren’t paying the full rent, but doesn’t that cause issues for them trying to rent again in the future? can’t they be sued for damage etc? does the federal program hold them accountable, i.e. you can get kicked off for causing excessive damage or complaints?

    Reply

  2. Great. Let’s take away the right of a property owner to decide who can live under his or her roof, while forcibly pushing working families to the back of the application process… in favor of a population proven to create slum conditions nearly everywhere they live – all while voting religiously Democrat.

    This move does not ‘ban’ discrimination, it CREATES IT. Very reminiscent of Soviet-era Communism. They liked to use humanitarian window dressing, too.

    I’m inclined to do what hundreds of thousands of productive taxpayers have already done, and watch the whole thing fall apart from behind the borders of a free state. Property values here will eventually be pennies on the dollar.

    Reply

  3. This is an epic failure, lmao. Section 8 is a fraud riddles system, we need more enforcement to weed out the fraud

    Reply

  4. Why not build Section 8 apartments, a building for elderly and disabled and another one for younger folks trying to get on their feet (temporary assistance)? I am tired of my neighbors on Section 8 tearing up the house they are renting, not maintaining their yards, leaving their trash cans outside and partying ’till late in the night. These properties were purchased by the original owners for $450+, we are talking about 3100-3600 sq. ft. homes. What is the incentive for these people to go out and aim for a better life if they have everything issued on a silver platter? My husband and I are up before 5a.m. to make it to work on time and my oldest son works two part-time jobs and goes to school. This is just insanity!

    Reply

  5. I have nothing against Section 8 and government programs, but I do have a concern about working families who don’t fall under the federal poverty line. What do I mean here it goes: one working parent, family of five-2 adults, 1 works, 1 stays home to provide free day care for their own child, other parent works from home. So then you have a family that does not fall under the federal poverty line based on the numbers the federal government has. Do, now that rentals are high we do not qualify for housing assistance (section 8), calfresh, etc. Pay full rent prices from greedy landlords, buy our own groceries (do not meet guidelines for calfresh), pay for my own gas, food, phone, cable, internet. Why?? Because the government states my family of five is not poor. Bottom line: Landlords/Homeowners should have a right to decide to rent to section 8 or not. I have been a resident of the Antelope Valley since 1993 and have seen how this valley is socially and economically separated. If I lose my job of 20 years that the government states I make enough to stay above water then I run the risk of being homeless too. Then the government would allow me to possibly apply for government assistance. The system is a joke!! The government states your working making about 60,000 a year for a family of 5, your okay. Not!! I see many people in this valley that appear to be better off than me, but don’t have to work 40 plus hours. My kids do not get free school lunch, we do not own a home, we have not purchased a car since 2007. What a system..

    Reply

  6. I know from personal experience how some Section 8 tenants keep and leave the property. As s landlord with an investment in the property why in my right mind would I rent to Section 8. It’s my property. I pay the taxes on the property and I should have the right to rent to whom I want. Isn’t there something in the constitution giving the people a right to own property. If it’s my property I should have the final say, not the State. That’s a definition of socialism. That’s not my country.

    Reply

  9. The facts are wrong. Most landlords will rent to section 8 in a heartbeat its a guaranteed check every month. What stops most from going with a section 8 renter is your house is going to get tore up and the funds dont make up for the loss. And with no enforcement of section 8 rules in this valley it’s a big gamble not worth taking.

    Reply

  10. Shelter is a right. Housing in an upper neighborhood and your only paying 20% of the actual mortgage is a crime while working citizens taxes cover the 80%. Section 8 is an abused system like so many others in this county. As a delivery guy I see first hand so many families on section 8 living better than hard working families with two or three jobs just barely hanging in there to make ends meet. The pride of working hard for something is a quality that is dying in this country. Section 8 for the elderly, physically disabled I’m all for, but the 20 and 30 year olds who are too lazy to get a job need some type of time period where the aid runs out. There just paving the way for the next generation to take advantage of the system.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *