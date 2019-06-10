The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale seeks input from residents for Avenue S Urban Forestry Project

[Contributed]
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to attend a community outreach meeting this Tuesday to gather input on the city’s grant application for the Avenue S Environmental Enhancement and Urban Forestry project.

The meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, located at 3850-A East Avenue S,

The Avenue S Corridor is a major arterial that connects the Antelope Valley Freeway and Highway 138 and is heavily traveled by both the local community and regional users.

Palmdale’s application to the California Natural Resources Agency would include the planting of more than 700 plants and shrubs, in addition to over 100 trees of a variety of climate-appropriate species, which will represent a significant expansion of the urban forest in the project area along Avenue S, from approximately 600 feet west of Pond Avenue to approximately 600 feet east of Dawson Drive.

This project will enhance the Landscape Maintenance District areas and create a more welcoming pedestrian route, leading to improved health and quality of life outcomes for residents living in the area.

The public is encouraged to attend this meeting and provide input.

For more information, contact Landscape Superintendent Steve Montenegro at 661-267-5338.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

  1. Put the money into infrastructure; fixing the potholes in the streets. There are so many potholes, especially on Palmdale Blvd in front of Albertsons and the elementary school just a block down the way.
    The potholes in the neighborhoods are also abhorrent and are crying for help.
    Even on the 14 freeway, the inside shoulder was full of trash from about S to K…
    Where are the Cal Trans workers anymore?

  2. I’d like to see the city landscaping improved by where I live. The hillside along 40th east between East Avenue S4 and Sorrel is spotted with clumps of dead rosemary and weeds with lots of dirt that runs off when it’s watered or it rains. People walk here too.

  3. So let me get this right you come in and cut all of our existing trees and bushes down. Now you want to spend lots more money to put them back and take another 15 years to fill in properly. Democratic thinking at its best!!!!

