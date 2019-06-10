Lancaster deputies honored for saving occupants from burning car

LANCASTER – Two deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were honored on Saturday for rescuing two people from a burning car in January.

Deputies Russ Williams and Alberto Rodriguez were presented with the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs – ALADS Life Saving Award for heroic actions taken on Jan. 16, 2017.

According to a sheriff’s news release:

While patrolling the streets of the city of Lancaster, deputies Williams and Rodriguez received a call for service of a single vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire with two occupants trapped inside. The victims had significant injuries, one with a broken back (later discovered with internal injuries) and the second occupant with a compound leg fracture. Even though the car was on fire, deputies Williams and Rodriguez paid no mind to their own safety, battled the flames and pulled both occupants out of the vehicle. Within 60 seconds of pulling the second occupant out, the car was fully engulfed.”

The deputies undoubtedly saved the lives of both occupants, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Captain Garcia of Station 135.

“A phenomenal job done by Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Deputies Rodriguez and Williams!” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

