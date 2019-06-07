Summer Movie Series comes to Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Summer Movie Series on Fridays in June and July at 1 p.m. Admission and popcorn are free. This event is open to all ages.

“This summer we are excited to offer free showings of some of our favorite movies on Friday afternoons,” said Assistant Library Director Debbie Petersen.

Movies will be shown June 14, 21 and 28, and July 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Movies scheduled to be shown include The BFG (PG), Ralph Breaks the Internet (PG), Moana (PG), Wonder Park (PG), Finding Nemo (PG), Finding Dory (G), and A Series of Unfortunate Events (PG).

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–