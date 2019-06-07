Filmmakers sought for Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is seeking submissions from filmmakers to be part of the new Reel Film Art Series which will debut at the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, coming on Saturday, Oct. 12 to the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Selected films will be screened during the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival event.

Applications and instructions for Reel Art are available at www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com. Scroll to the bottom of the page under the “Kaleidoscope” logo and download the applications.

Return the application:

Annie Pagliaro

Kaleidoscope Reel Art Film Series

City of Palmdale

38260 10th St. East Palmdale

CA 93550

Deadline to apply is Monday, July 1, 2019.

For more information about Reel Art, contact Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro at 661-267-5611, or email apagliaro@cityofpalmdale.org. For more information about the Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, visit www.KaleidoscopeArtFestival.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–