“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” casting in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Producers of the hit reality show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition are casting in Palmdale for families to be a part of new episodes that will air on HGTV in 2020.

The producers are looking for people “who deserve a new place to live and who have uplifting, inspirational stories that must be told,” according to a news release.

Potential participants must complete an online application and submit photos of their family and home. Applicants also have the option to upload a 2-minute casting video that can be filmed using a smartphone.

People can also nominate a deserving family by filling out an online “Nominee Application.”

To apply to be on the show or to nominate a deserving family, visit: www.emhe.tv.

The new season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on HGTV will showcase superstar experts in a weekly race to complete a custom, extensive renovation for one deserving family. The series originally aired on ABC for nine seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be available on demand across all authenticated platforms and on the HGTV app.