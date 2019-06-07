The Antelope Valley Times

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” casting in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Producers of the hit reality show Extreme Makeover: Home Edition are casting in Palmdale for families to be a part of new episodes that will air on HGTV in 2020.

The producers are looking for people “who deserve a new place to live and who have uplifting, inspirational stories that must be told,” according to a news release.

Potential participants must complete an online application and submit photos of their family and home. Applicants also have the option to upload a 2-minute casting video that can be filmed using a smartphone.

People can also nominate a deserving family by filling out an online “Nominee Application.”

To apply to be on the show or to nominate a deserving family, visit: www.emhe.tv

The new season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on HGTV will showcase superstar experts in a weekly race to complete a custom, extensive renovation for one deserving family. The series originally aired on ABC for nine seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be available on demand across all authenticated platforms and on the HGTV app.

 

  3. Hahahaha ! I don’t know any deserving families here in Palmdale . Inspirational …..thanks for the laugh

  4. OMG ITS BACK AGAIN MY DAD CAME OUT OF THE SHOW HE WAS A WORKER WITH EXTREME MAKE OVER THATS SO COOL I USE TO LOVE WATCHING THEIR SHOWS AND ITS GOING TO BE AN PALMDALE THATS EVEN COOL

    • Stop being greedy. No your not getting your investment property upgraded for free. if your the home owner your just going to turn around and sell the home after you see how much it’s appraised for. Plus it’s for people who are having hard times, like the homes bread winner was killed, someone lost a limb and now wheelchair access is needed. The 70 year old widow who has volunteered at the youth center for 30 years needs better living conditions.

